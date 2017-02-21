Woman accused of killing Kim Jong Nam...

Woman accused of killing Kim Jong Nam says she got $90 for prank

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

One of the women suspected of carrying out a spy novel-like attack that killed North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's half-brother has revealed that she was paid $90 for what she thought was going to be a prank, an official said Saturday. Siti Aisyah, a 25-year-old Indonesian native, killed Kim Jong Nam at the Kuala Lumpur airport in Malaysia on Feb. 13 by spraying him in the face with the VX nerve agent - one of the most powerful poisons in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 13 min Whogivesachit 487
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... 1 hr Figures 1
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Fri igyy 2
News Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16) Fri About time 91
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Thu About time 6,471
News Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola... Wed Anonymous 3
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 279,141,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC