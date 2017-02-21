Woman accused of killing Kim Jong Nam says she got $90 for prank

One of the women suspected of carrying out a spy novel-like attack that killed North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's half-brother has revealed that she was paid $90 for what she thought was going to be a prank, an official said Saturday. Siti Aisyah, a 25-year-old Indonesian native, killed Kim Jong Nam at the Kuala Lumpur airport in Malaysia on Feb. 13 by spraying him in the face with the VX nerve agent - one of the most powerful poisons in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.