Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for husband's mysterious illness
A vocal critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, who says he was poisoned in 2015, has awoken from a medically induced coma after being hospitalized in Moscow last week, his wife tells CNN. It is the second time in two years that Vladimir Kara-Murza, 35, has been hospitalized in grave condition, and his wife, Evgenia, claims the Kremlin is to blame.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|41 min
|Enter
|6,437
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|3 hr
|BDV
|46
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|8 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|30
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|10 hr
|Frenchie
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|14 hr
|damon6
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Thu
|George
|481
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Wed
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,444
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC