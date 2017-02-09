Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for husband's mysterious illness

A vocal critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, who says he was poisoned in 2015, has awoken from a medically induced coma after being hospitalized in Moscow last week, his wife tells CNN. It is the second time in two years that Vladimir Kara-Murza, 35, has been hospitalized in grave condition, and his wife, Evgenia, claims the Kremlin is to blame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.