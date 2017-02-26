Why N. Korea May Have Used VX to Kill Leader's Half Brother
The use of the highly toxic VX warfare agent to kill the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader has raised questions about Pyongyang's real motives in one of the strangest killings the world has seen. Some say North Korea, in allegedly bringing a U.N.-classified weapon of mass destruction to kill a man at a busy international airport, intended to show the world what it can do with chemical weapons, which are easily forgotten amid concerns about the country's advancing nuclear missile technologies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|3 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|1
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|5 hr
|Old Sam
|39
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|16 hr
|2brosewilder
|488
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|18 hr
|BLDM
|2
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb 24
|igyy
|2
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Feb 24
|About time
|91
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Feb 23
|About time
|6,471
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC