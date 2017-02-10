Western China authorities offer big r...

Western China authorities offer big rewards for terror tips

21 hrs ago

Authorities in China's far western Xinjiang region are offering rewards of up to $730,000 for terror-related tips as they ramp up security measures in the restive area. A government memo published by state media shows that Hotan prefecture, the site of a knife attack this month, has allocated $15 million to "reward and mobilize the masses" to fight terrorism.

