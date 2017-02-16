Vice Admiral Robert Harward turns Donald Trump down for national security adviser job
In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Vice Adm. Robert S. Harward, commanding officer of Combined Joint Interagency Task Force 435, speaks to an Afghan official during his visit to Zaranj, Afghanistan, Jan 6, 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|18 min
|George
|6,466
|Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch...
|35 min
|George
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|romant
|5,476
|Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app...
|2 hr
|Bobby Cox
|4
|'China attaches great importance to Sino-Serbia...
|7 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola...
|19 hr
|James
|2
|Trump handling of security information at Mar-a...
|21 hr
|BUMBLING TRUMP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC