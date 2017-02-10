US musician makes mics in Russia using Kalashnikov machinery
Claims of hacking by the Russian state may be feeding international tensions, but they've given Californian musician David Brown a great icebreaker when selling his line of Russian-made microphones. "We give free hacking lessons with these microphones," he tells potential buyers in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola...
|14 hr
|grobbs
|3
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Tue
|wheres the beef
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Reply
|5,487
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Tue
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Tue
|Now_What-
|5
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Tue
|George
|6,470
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|Feb 20
|just a guy i knew
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC