US lawmakers want North Korea added to terrorism blacklist NEW

US lawmakers want North Korea added to terrorism blacklist

The apparent assassination of the North Korean leader's estranged half-brother is strengthening bipartisan calls for the U.S. to re-list North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism, a designation lifted nine years ago. Doing so would increase the country's isolation, while potentially complicating any future diplomacy to halt its nuclear and missile programs.

Chicago, IL

