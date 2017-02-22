US-born panda Bao Bao lands in China after leaving DC zoo
Bao Bao, an American-born panda cub, has arrived in China after leaving the National Zoo in Washington. The 3-year-old panda landed in Chengdu in central China on Wednesday evening after a 16-hour flight that was described by pilots and a keeper as having gone smoothly.
