DEMANDING A probe into the Kanpur train accident, the Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "low-level politicking" by using a sensitive under-investigation issue to attack his political opponents. This comes a day after Modi claimed at an election rally in UP that the accident in November, which left more than 150 people dead, was a "conspiracy, and conspirators carried it out sitting across the border".

