UP polls 2017: If terror derailed Kanpur train, it's second biggest attack after 26/11, says Cong...
DEMANDING A probe into the Kanpur train accident, the Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "low-level politicking" by using a sensitive under-investigation issue to attack his political opponents. This comes a day after Modi claimed at an election rally in UP that the accident in November, which left more than 150 people dead, was a "conspiracy, and conspirators carried it out sitting across the border".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|1 hr
|BLDM
|2
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|6 hr
|Big Happy Phart
|38
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|15 hr
|Whogivesachit
|487
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Fri
|igyy
|2
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|About time
|91
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Thu
|About time
|6,471
|Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola...
|Feb 22
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC