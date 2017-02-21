UP polls 2017: If terror derailed Kan...

UP polls 2017: If terror derailed Kanpur train, it's second biggest attack after 26/11, says Cong...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

DEMANDING A probe into the Kanpur train accident, the Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "low-level politicking" by using a sensitive under-investigation issue to attack his political opponents. This comes a day after Modi claimed at an election rally in UP that the accident in November, which left more than 150 people dead, was a "conspiracy, and conspirators carried it out sitting across the border".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... 1 hr BLDM 2
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) 6 hr Big Happy Phart 38
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 15 hr Whogivesachit 487
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Fri igyy 2
News Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16) Fri About time 91
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Thu About time 6,471
News Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola... Feb 22 Anonymous 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,156,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC