University of Missouri launches Institute for Korean Studies

12 hrs ago

Co-directors will be assistant history professor C. Harrison Kim and assistant political science professor Sheena Greitens, who is Gov. Eric Greitens' wife. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the institute will foster research on South and North Korea.

