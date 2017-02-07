University of Missouri launches Institute for Korean Studies
Co-directors will be assistant history professor C. Harrison Kim and assistant political science professor Sheena Greitens, who is Gov. Eric Greitens' wife. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the institute will foster research on South and North Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|38 min
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|40
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|52 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|26
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|George
|6,431
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|16 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|17 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,441
|'Full Measure': Obama Pizza new
|Mon
|Spotted Girl
|2
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Norm
|230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC