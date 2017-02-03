UN removes former Afghan warlord from...

UN removes former Afghan warlord from blacklist

15 hrs ago

The United Nations has removed the name of a former Afghan warlord from its Islamic State group and al-Qaida sanctions list. According to a statement posted Friday by the Security Council, a U.N. committee removed Gulbuddin Hekmatyar's name from the sanctions list.

Chicago, IL

