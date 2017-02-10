UN panel says North Korea uses new wa...

UN panel says North Korea uses new ways to flout sanctions

North Korea is flouting United Nations sanctions by trading in prohibited weapons and other goods and using evasion techniques "that are increasing in scale, scope and sophistication," U.N. experts say in a new report. The panel of experts monitoring sanctions against Pyongyang said that despite strengthened financial sanctions adopted in 2016 the country is still accessing formal banking channels "by using greater ingenuity."

