UN: Myanmar army killed and raped in Rohingya ethnic cleansing
Witnesses had also testified to the 'killing of babies, toddlers, children, women and elderly; opening fire at people fleeing; burning of entire villages; massive detention and the deliberate destruction of food and sources of food', according to the report Myanmar's security forces have committed mass killings and gang rapes of Rohingya Muslims and burned their villages since October in a campaign that probably amounts to crimes against humanity and possibly "ethnic cleansing", the UN human rights office said on Friday.
