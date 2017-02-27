UN condemns NKorea's provocative attempts to evade sanctions
" The U.N. Security Council is condemning North Korea's "irresponsible and provocative" attempts to evade United Nations sanctions. Council members emphasized "the importance of full compliance" with the six rounds of increasingly tougher sanctions in a statement after closed-door discussions Monday.
