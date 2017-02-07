UK Marine seeks to quash murder sentence for Taliban killing

Lawyers for a British Royal Marine commando on Tuesday asked a court to overturn his murder conviction for killing a wounded Taliban fighter in Afghanistan, arguing that mental health problems mean he wasn't fully responsible for his actions. Sgt. Alexander Blackman was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years by a military court in 2013 for the September 2011 killing in Helmand Province.

