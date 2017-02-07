UK Marine seeks to quash murder sentence for Taliban killing
Lawyers for a British Royal Marine commando on Tuesday asked a court to overturn his murder conviction for killing a wounded Taliban fighter in Afghanistan, arguing that mental health problems mean he wasn't fully responsible for his actions. Sgt. Alexander Blackman was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years by a military court in 2013 for the September 2011 killing in Helmand Province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|Enter
|6,430
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|6 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|22
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|6 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,441
|'Full Measure': Obama Pizza new
|22 hr
|Spotted Girl
|2
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Norm
|230
|Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig...
|Sun
|Trump Plotza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC