Turkmenistan's leader set to win re-election
FILE In this Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015 file photo, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov smiles as he attends an international conference in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. The authoritarian president of Turkmenistan is set to sail to victory in Sunday's election where eight other candidates are on the ballot, but all praise his polices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|6 hr
|ACT of WAR
|481
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|6 hr
|RUSSIAN CRIMINAL ...
|3
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|9 hr
|Enter
|6,439
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|11 hr
|Russian Ainu
|37
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|14 hr
|Koreano
|78
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|14 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|66
|Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t...
|Fri
|svrbisatanci
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC