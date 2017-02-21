Trump wants to make sure U.S. nuclear...

Trump wants to make sure U.S. nuclear arsenal at a top of the packa

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wants to ensure the U.S. nuclear arsenal is at the "top of the pack," saying the United States has fallen behind in its weapons capacity. In a Reuters interview, Trump also said China could solve the national security challenge posed by North Korea "very easily if they want to," ratcheting up pressure on Beijing to exert more influence to rein in Pyongyang's increasingly bellicose actions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 1 hr Ms Sassy 484
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... 16 hr igyy 2
News Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16) Fri About time 91
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Thu About time 6,471
News Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola... Wed Anonymous 3
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) Feb 21 Reply 5,487
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,750 • Total comments across all topics: 279,128,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC