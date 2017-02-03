Tributes paid to military dog who sav...

Tributes paid to military dog who saved countless lives sniffing out...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

A military dog who saved countless lives and won a medal for sniffing out Taliban booby-trap bombs has died. Mick, 43, who lost a foot to an IED in Afghanistan, battled back to health so he could adopt Memphis when he retired from the forces in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 2 hr Ainu 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 17 hr Enter 6,422
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... 17 hr SoE 5
News Cruise down Li River offers picturesque views, ... (Jan '15) 17 hr Sundog s Wart 3
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) Fri FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,409
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Fri George 483
News Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f... Fri Chief of Wisdom 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,547,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC