Top US general: 'Shortfall of a few t...

Top US general: 'Shortfall of a few thousand' troops in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WOI

FEBRUARY 09: U.S. Army Gen. John Nicholson, commander of Resolute Support of United States Forces, testifies during a hearing before Senate Armed Services Committee February 9, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t... 6 hr svrbisatanci 2
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 8 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 48
News Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu... 9 hr Reply 2
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 11 hr Enter 6,437
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 18 hr Strong Wakamoto 30
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India 21 hr Frenchie 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Thu damon6 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,677 • Total comments across all topics: 278,750,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC