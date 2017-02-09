Top US general says more troops neede...

Top US general says more troops needed in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan said Thursday that he needs a "few thousand" more troops to better accomplish a key part of the mission in the war-torn country and complained that Russian meddling there is complicating the counterterror fight. Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 1 hr Ainu 29
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India 2 hr Frenchie 1
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... 3 hr damon6 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 11 hr Enter 6,436
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 16 hr George 481
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Wed CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 42
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) Wed FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,444
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,721,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC