'They destroyed my life': Worker born in Afghanistan accused of being a terrorist
It was being forced to work in a confined wire-fenced "cage" that finally pushed Mohd Younas Karzi to the edge. After a co-worker taunted the Toll Holdings' dockhand, calling him a terrorist because he was born in Afghanistan, Mr Karzi's bosses isolated him from other workers for his own protection.
