The Latest: US assesses N. Korea missile was not ICBM

People watch a TV screen in Tokyo showing a live broadcast from Florida of a news conference by U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a missile launch by North Korea, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in what would be its first such test of the year and an implicit challenge to Trump, who stood with the Japanese leader as Abe called the move "absolutely intolerable."

