The Latest: UN boss calls Russian ambassador 'outstanding'
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says a Russian ambassador who died suddenly in New York was an outstanding diplomat. He says Ambassador Vitaly Churkin served the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation "with distinction through some of the most challenging and momentous periods of recent history."
