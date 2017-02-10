The Latest: Malaysia wants Interpol h...

The Latest: Malaysia wants Interpol help on tracing suspects

The Latest on the investigation into the killing of Kim Jong Nam, Kim Jong Un's half brother, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia : Malaysia's national police chief Khalid Abu Bakar says help has been sought from Interpol to issue an alert for the four North Korean suspects who left Malaysia on the same day Kim Jong Nam, a half brother of North Korea's leader, was killed. It is not known what Interpol can do, as the four are believed to be back in Pyongyang and North Koreas is not a member of Interpol.

