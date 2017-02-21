The Latest: Malaysia says autopsy sho...

The Latest: Malaysia says autopsy shows nerve agent effects

15 hrs ago

Hazmat crews gather at the main hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Malaysian police order a sweep of Kuala Lumpur airport for toxic chemicals and other hazardous substances following the killing of Kim Jong Nam.

