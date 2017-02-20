The Canadians leave town, just before a tornado of turmoil hits...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has assured his U.S. counterpart over the phone that there might be 10,000 problems that land on his White House desk - and Canada won't be among them. Trudeau had barely left Washington and the cheer of a drama-free day was swiftly overshadowed by an incoming storm of palace intrigue, back-stabbing, leaks, international incidents and a spying scandal that rocked Donald Trump's White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|3 hr
|svrbisatanci
|2
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,462
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|Enter
|6,455
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|5 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|9 hr
|Ainu
|52
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|10 hr
|James
|5
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|15 hr
|skankhunt43
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC