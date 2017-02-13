Taliban suicide bomber strikes Pakist...

Taliban suicide bomber strikes Pakistan rally, killing 13

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

Pakistani volunteers rush injured people to ambulances following a deadly bombing, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Pakistani police say a large bomb has struck a protest rally in the eastern city of Lahore, killing many people and wounding others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why does Michael Flynn still have a job? Maybe ... 45 min Christsharian Law 10
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... 2 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... 4 hr Secure border at ... 6
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 5 hr romant 5,451
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 7 hr NAZI RUSSIA 6,444
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy 7 hr UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... 10 hr James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,760 • Total comments across all topics: 278,841,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC