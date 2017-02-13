Taliban suicide bomber strikes Pakistan rally, killing 13
Pakistani volunteers rush injured people to ambulances following a deadly bombing, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Pakistani police say a large bomb has struck a protest rally in the eastern city of Lahore, killing many people and wounding others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Michael Flynn still have a job? Maybe ...
|45 min
|Christsharian Law
|10
|Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ...
|2 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|4 hr
|Secure border at ...
|6
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|romant
|5,451
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|7 hr
|NAZI RUSSIA
|6,444
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|7 hr
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|10 hr
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC