Taliban leader encourages people to plant trees
Springtime in Afghanistan usually brings a spike in violence as the Taliban takes advantage of the thaw to launch a wave of fresh attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|6 hr
|2brosewilder
|488
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|8 hr
|BLDM
|2
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|13 hr
|Big Happy Phart
|38
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Fri
|igyy
|2
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|About time
|91
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Thu
|About time
|6,471
|Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola...
|Feb 22
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC