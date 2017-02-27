Taliban leader behind Kiwi deaths killed

Taliban leader behind Kiwi deaths killed

A notorious Taliban commander behind the killing of New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan has died in a shootout with Afghani security forces. Haji Abdullah Gardande, an insurgent leader in the Bamyan province where New Zealand Defence Force troops were based for 12 years, was killed on Sunday, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence says.

