Taiwan marks crackdown anniversary amid China tensions

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Tuesday the island's democracy is mature enough to handle a thorough investigation into a bloody crackdown on anti-government protesters 70 years ago, an event seen as a rallying point by those who reject China's claim to the self-governing island. Tsai, speaking at a gathering in Taipei, pledged to take a "rigorous and precise attitude" in the assigning of responsibility for the violent suppression of the protests that began on Feb. 28, 1947.

