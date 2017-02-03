Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena commutes death sentence of...

Colombo, Feb 4: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has commuted the death sentences of 60 prisoners to life imprisonement on the 69th Independence Day of the country which was celebrated today. Sirisena has taken the decision to spare the lives of the prisoners based on the recommendations made by a Committee appointed by the Ministry of Justice Wijedasa Rajapakse and headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Nimal Dissanayake, the Colombo Page reported.

