South Korean court approves arrest of Samsung heir in corruption scandal
Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Group, enters the Seoul detention center on Feb. 16, 2017, to await a court's order on whether to arrest him on charges of bribery. Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Group, enters the Seoul detention center on Feb. 16, 2017, to await a court's order on whether to arrest him on charges of bribery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app...
|2 hr
|New person
|2
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,473
|Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola...
|5 hr
|James
|2
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|NAZI RUSSIA
|6,460
|Trump handling of security information at Mar-a...
|7 hr
|BUMBLING TRUMP
|1
|Russia secretly deployed nuclear cruise missile...
|7 hr
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|1
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|7 hr
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC