South Korea president's office block prosecutors' searches1 hour ago
South Korean officials today turned away prosecutors trying to search the president's mountainside compound, a confrontation that highlights the tensions of an investigation into a scandal that knocked President Park Geun-hye from power. Prosecutors want to question Park and search her presidential Blue House for more information about events that led to her impeachment in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|54 min
|West is the Best
|6,415
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|2brosewilder
|483
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|Reply
|5,406
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|14 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|4
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Tue
|Bakuteh
|30
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Tue
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC