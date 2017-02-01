South Korea president's office block prosecutors' searches1 hour ago

South Korea president's office block ...

South Korean officials today turned away prosecutors trying to search the president's mountainside compound, a confrontation that highlights the tensions of an investigation into a scandal that knocked President Park Geun-hye from power. Prosecutors want to question Park and search her presidential Blue House for more information about events that led to her impeachment in December.

