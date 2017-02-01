Shares linked to missing China billionaire slump
Stocks linked to a missing Chinese billionaire slumped Friday despite his company's reassurances that it is business as usual. Three companies in which Xiao Jianhua's Tomorrow Group has sizeable stakes tumbled on the first day of trading after China's weeklong Lunar New Year holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|George
|6,421
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,409
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|George
|483
|Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f...
|4 hr
|Chief of Wisdom
|6
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Thu
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|4
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Tue
|Bakuteh
|30
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Tue
|Itsashame
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC