Shares linked to missing China billio...

Shares linked to missing China billionaire slump

9 hrs ago

Stocks linked to a missing Chinese billionaire slumped Friday despite his company's reassurances that it is business as usual. Three companies in which Xiao Jianhua's Tomorrow Group has sizeable stakes tumbled on the first day of trading after China's weeklong Lunar New Year holiday.

Chicago, IL

