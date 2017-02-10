Seven killed in militant battle in India's Kashmir
Four militants and two Indian soldiers were among seven people killed in a gun battle in Kashmir on Sunday, a police spokesman said, the latest sign of increasing tension in the Himalayan region disputed by nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan. Militants opened fire on army troops in the village of Prisal south of Srinagar, the summer capital of India's state of Jammu and Kashmir, S.P. Pani, the deputy inspector general of police, told Reuters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|3 hr
|Ainu
|38
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|22 hr
|ACT of WAR
|481
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|22 hr
|RUSSIAN CRIMINAL ...
|3
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Sat
|Enter
|6,439
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Sat
|Koreano
|78
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Sat
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|66
|Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t...
|Fri
|svrbisatanci
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC