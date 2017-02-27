Samsung officials to be indicted on b...

Samsung officials to be indicted on bribery charges in South Korea

37 min ago Read more: CBC News

Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., is shown Feb. 22 at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul. He, along with other officials at the electronics giant are accused of bribery and other charges in connection to a massive government corruption scandal.

Chicago, IL

