S. Korea media: N. Korean leader's brother slain in Malaysia
South Korean media reported Tuesday that Kim Jong Nam, older brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was assassinated at a Kuala Lumpur airport by two women, though Malaysian officials would say only that a North Korean man died after suddenly becoming ill at the airport. District police chief Abdul Aziz Ali said the man was waiting for a flight to Macau on Monday when he fell ill and died en route to a hospital.
