Russian tattoo artist turns abuse sca...

Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 Lyaysan, right, and tattoo artist Yevgeniya Zakhar look in the mirror at the tattoo Lyaysan had done to conceal a scar from a domestic violence attack, in Ufa, Russia. Yevgeniya Zakhar, a Russian tattoo artist from Ufa, a city about 1,200 kilometers east of Moscow, gives free tattoos to victims of domestic abuse, to cover their scars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 58 min Tm Cln 5,443
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 6 hr Kiss6729 6,432
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 7 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 40
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 7 hr Strong Wakamoto 26
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... 23 hr RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
News 'Full Measure': Obama Pizza new Mon Spotted Girl 2
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Mon Norm 230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,678 • Total comments across all topics: 278,676,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC