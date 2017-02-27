Russian opposition struggles 2 years ...

Russian opposition struggles 2 years after Nemtsov killing

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Two years after he was killed near the Kremlin, Boris Nemtsov can still attract crowds of supporters. But his death left in tatters Russia's opposition movement, which is struggling with infighting and seems unable to rally behind one unifying figure.

Chicago, IL

