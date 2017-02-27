Russian opposition struggles 2 years after Nemtsov killing
" Two years after he was killed near the Kremlin, Boris Nemtsov can still attract crowds of supporters. But his death left in tatters Russia's opposition movement, which is struggling with infighting and seems unable to rally behind one unifying figure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|6 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|7
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|14 hr
|About time
|171
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Sun
|Old Sam
|39
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sun
|2brosewilder
|488
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Sun
|BLDM
|2
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb 24
|igyy
|2
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Feb 24
|About time
|91
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC