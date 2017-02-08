Royal Marine who shot injured Taliban fighter must wait for appeal result
A Royal Marine who shot an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan must wait to hear the result of an appeal against his murder conviction. On Wednesday, the Court Martial Appeal Court in London said it would "take time" to consider its decision in the case of Sergeant Alexander Blackman.
