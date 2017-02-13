Roadside bomb kills 3 paramilitary so...

Roadside bomb kills 3 paramilitary soldiers in NW Pakistan

12 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

Pakistan's military says a roadside bomb attack has killed three paramilitary soldiers in the South Waziristan tribal region near the Afghan border. A military statement Monday said the three men were wounded during a search and cordon operation in the Zarmilan area late Sunday night and later died at a hospital.

Chicago, IL

