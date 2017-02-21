Rising tensions loom as US, Asian powers discuss NKorea

In this June 27, 2016, file photo, Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi speaks during a cooperation conference with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in Hanoi, Vietnam. Yang will meet with U.S. high-ranking officials becoming the first senior Chinese official to visit the United States on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 since President Donald Trump took office.

