Red Cross workers killed by suspected Islamic State gunmen in Afghanistan
Canadian soldiers help a comrade, center, get on a helicopter after he was injured in an IED blast during a patrol outside Salavat, in the Panjwayi district, southwest of Kandahar, Afghanistan, Monday, June 7, 2010. on Wednesday as they carried supplies in the north of the country to areas hit by deadly snow storms, government officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|binaries
|480
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|3 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|28
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|11 hr
|Enter
|6,434
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|12 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|42
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|15 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,444
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Tue
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|'Full Measure': Obama Pizza new
|Mon
|Spotted Girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC