Prosecutors: Bergdahl to get fair trial despite Trump jabs - Mon, 06 Feb 2017 PST

Prosecutors: Bergdahl to get fair trial despite Trump jabs

President Donald Trump's campaign-trail condemnation of Bowe Bergdahl - the Army sergeant charged with desertion while serving in Afghanistan - won't prevent the soldier from getting a fair trial, according to military prosecutors. Prosecutors are seeking to rebuff Bergdahl's assertion that Trump violated his constitutional rights to due process when, as a presidential contender, Trump called Bergdahl a "traitor" and made other disparaging remarks.

