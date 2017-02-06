Prosecutors: Bergdahl to get fair trial despite Trump jabs - Mon, 06 Feb 2017 PST
President Donald Trump's campaign-trail condemnation of Bowe Bergdahl - the Army sergeant charged with desertion while serving in Afghanistan - won't prevent the soldier from getting a fair trial, according to military prosecutors. Prosecutors are seeking to rebuff Bergdahl's assertion that Trump violated his constitutional rights to due process when, as a presidential contender, Trump called Bergdahl a "traitor" and made other disparaging remarks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Full Measure': Obama Pizza new
|3 hr
|Spotted Girl
|2
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|romant
|5,433
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|7 hr
|Enter
|6,426
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|10 hr
|Norm
|230
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|16 hr
|Ainu
|17
|Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig...
|Sun
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f...
|Sat
|Dawn of Reality
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC