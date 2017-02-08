Photos Capture Reunion of Over 500 Fa...

Photos Capture Reunion of Over 500 Family Members in Chinese Village

More than 500 members of a family in China recently got together for a reunion in their home village to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The reunion of the Ren family took place in the village of Shishe in the eastern province of Zhejiang.

