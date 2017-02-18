Pakistan shuts key border crossing in...

Pakistan shuts key border crossing in wake of shrine attack

18 hrs ago Read more: Journal Gazette

Pakistani authorities shut down a second key border crossing into Afghanistan, halting trade supplies to the neighboring landlocked country and increasing tensions between the two nations in the wake of a bloody suicide bombing at a beloved shrine in Pakistan, officials said Saturday.

