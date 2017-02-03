Pakistan denies identity papers to fa...

Pakistan denies identity papers to family of doctor who helped trace Osama Bin Laden

Pakistan has denied identity cards to the family of Shakeel Afridi, the jailed doctor believed to have helped the CIA hunt down Osama bin Laden in 2011, blocking college enrollment for his children, their lawyer said on Friday. Afridi was accused of treason after word spread that he had helped the CIA collect DNA samples of the bin Laden family, paving the way for a secret US Navy Seal raid that killed the al Qaeda leader in the town of Abbottabad.

Chicago, IL

