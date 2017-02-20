Pakistan: Airstrikes target militants on Afghan border
PESHAWAR, Pakistan - The Pakistani military says the air force has killed dozens of militants in a series of airstrikes in a tribal region along the Afghan border. The Monday statement from the military says the attacks targeted militant hideouts in the Wucha Bibi area of North Waziristan.
