Over 20 killed by avalanches, cold in...

Over 20 killed by avalanches, cold in Afghanistan6 min ago

Avalanches and freezing weather have killed more than 20 people in Afghanistan, officials said today, as rescuers worked to save scores still trapped under the snow. In northeastern Badakhshan province at least 18 people, including three women and two children, were killed when avalanches hit their houses overnight, provincial spokesman Naweed Frotan said.

