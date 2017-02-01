One killed in Bangladesh protest against Chinese-backed power plant
A protest against a $2.4-billion Chinese-backed power plant in Bangladesh turned violent, killing one person and injuring about a dozen, risking delay to a project seen as a symbol of warming ties between the two nations. The coal-fired plant being built 265 km southeast of Dhaka, the capital, is a major draw for foreign investment in Bangladesh, and is expected to begin power generation by the end of 2019.
